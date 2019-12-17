COBB COUNTY, Ga. — It started off as just another busy shopping day ahead Christmas. But the day did not end that way for shoppers at Cumberland Mall, after gunfire erupted in the food court.

911 calls described the the chaotic situation that unfolded.

"There's a shooting," the first caller tells the dispatcher.

"There's a what?" she asks.

"There was a shooting at Cumberland Mall," the caller replies.

"Is this right now?" the dispatcher asks back.

"Yes. Like, I just ran out of the food court and there was just a shooting," the caller states.

But her call would just be the first of many as callers flooded the 911 center to report the shooting and the ensuing panic and confusion.

"Everyone just started running. I'm not sure what's going on," another caller says.

Shoppers, who were there on the busy Saturday, just weeks before Christmas, barricaded themselves in bathrooms, fitting rooms and store room closets as they tried to escape the gunfire - huddled together for safety.

"We're all hiding. Please," one caller pleaded.

Meanwhile, the dispatchers tried their best to cut through the confusion to get answers and keep callers calm.

Callers described to dispatchers that the shots seemed to be coming from the food court - sending shoppers screaming and scrambling for the exits, appearing to some callers as a riot and a stampede.

The scene seemed to unfold quickly, with people clearing the food court so quickly that it was difficult to catch who did the shooting - or how many.

One caller did manage to spot one person possibly connected to the shooting.

"Who is the one with the gun?" a dispatcher asks forcefully.

"We can't find him. He just ran out the food court," the caller answers.

"The person with the gun, what do they look like?" the dispatcher asks.

"An African-American male with twists in his hair. He was about five-eight. Five-nine. Five-nine. Had blue jeans."

"How old."

"Mid to late twenties," the caller answers.

Another caller who barricaded themselves inside a food court bathroom stall managed to see one of the people involved pick up a gun - and caught a name.

"Somebody is telling them to give them the gun," they say. "Whoever Tasil is. I don't know who Tasil is."

"So someone is saying, 'Tasil, give me the gun'," the dispatcher asks.

"Yeah," the caller says.

Police ultimately cleared the mall, with no sign of the suspects. They later arrested them the next day, and charged 18-year-old Zaire Dhanoolal and 19-year-old Joweer Ponce in connection to the shooting that left one person hurt.

Dhanoolal was charged with two felony counts of aggravated assault. Ponce was charged with a misdemeanor count of carrying a concealed weapon without a permit and a misdemeanor count of reckless conduct.

Zaire Dhanoolal, 18 and Joweer Ponce, 19, both of Marietta, Ga., were arrested and charged in connection with a shooting at Cumberland Mall on Sat., Dec. 14, 2019.

Cobb County Sheriff's Office

A motive in the shooting is still unclear, though police said it appeared to be sparked by an argument between people who knew each other.