2 shot at Cumberland Mall, police say

Here's what we know.

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Two people were shot Tuesday evening at Cumberland Mall, police confirm. Officers are now on scene investigating what happened.

According to Cobb County Police, the shooting appears to be "the aftermath" of a confrontation between at least two parties in separate vehicles.

Cobb County Police spokesman Wayne Delk said it appears both of those parties have already left the mall area. Police did not offer a description of those vehicles. It's also unclear where exactly on the mall property the shooting happened.

Police tape has a portion of the parking lot blocked off.

Officers are now investigating what happened in the moments leading up to the shooting, which left two people hurt - one in the leg and the other the foot.