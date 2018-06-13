CUMMING, Ga. -- A 1931 Ford Model A has been stolen from its southern Forsyth County owner, and police are asking for the public's help in returning the antique.

The car, which drives just fine, was stolen out of a carport in the area of Atlanta Highway and Bethelview Road.

The car has a Georgia tag RJS1155, and the engine identification number (# A4349776) is stamped on the engine, on the driver’s side of the block.

The vintage automobile is estimated to be worth $27,000.

If you locate the vehicle please contact Detective J. Arnold at 678-455-8512 or via email at jjarnold@forsythco.com.

PHOTOS: Model A Ford stolen

