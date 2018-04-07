CUMMING, Ga.-- Hundreds lined the streets of downtown Cumming Wednesday morning to take in Forsyth County's traditional July 4th kickoff, the annual steam engine parade.

Dozens of these lovingly-preserved relics rumbled down the town's streets, horns and whistles blaring. The machines are presented each year by the county's Steam Engine Association, continuing a tradition which began over 60 years ago.

City of Cumming

Although the steam engines were the stars of the show, antique cars, local business floats, county sports teams and, of course, politicians, also were part of the parade. It began at Forsyth Central High School, rolled through downtown Cumming and wrapped up at the Forsyth County Fairgrounds.

Independence Day festivities continued throughout the day at the fairgrounds with hot dog and pizza eating contests, as well and a dance contest. Fireworks were scheduled to cap off the day at 9:30 p.m.

