CUMMING, Ga.-- A woman injured in a car crash has now died from her injuries.

Forsyth County Sheriff's Office confirms 77-year-old Sadra Mettee of Cumming died from internal injuries investigators believe may been sustained in a car accident.

On May 26, the driver of a 2016 Nissan Altima failed to yield at a flashing yellow turn arrow on Buford Highway toward Highway 400 and crashed into a 2007 Hyundai Sonata driven by Mettee. Originally, Mettee was taken to an area hospital for evaluation and released.

On June 4, Mettee was re-admitted to the hospital for injuries believed to be connected with the accident. She died the next day.

No charges have been filed. The Traffic Specialist Unit will conduct the follow-up investigation.

