Talks about Atlanta teen curfew regain traction after 16-year-old's shooting death

ATLANTA — An Atlanta City Councilmember is once again proposing a curfew as a way to combat teen violence in the wake of a 16-year-old's death.

Bre'Asia Powell was shot and killed and another teen was wounded over Memorial Day weekend. City leaders are now considering ways how to keep teens safe over the summer in what feels like an increase in youth gun violence.

“It's my belief today given another loss of life of a young person that it is time to utilize common sense solutions to keep our kids safe," said Atlanta City Councilmember Keisha Waites.

She is once again calling for a stricter city-wide curfew for kids after gunfire went off at Benjamin E. Mays High School early Sunday morning among a group of teens.

“We looked at 8 p.m., we looking at 9 p.m., frankly my position is simple: we want to start a conversation about parental accountability," Waits said. "At the end of the day, where is your kid? Do you know where your children are?"

The city's current curfew is 11 p.m., but she believes it should be earlier.

Waites tried to push through a new curfew after two boys were shot and killed near Atlantic Station over Thanksgiving weekend. But the effort stalled when people voiced concerns about the constitutionality of it.

Powell's mother, Necole Williams, made an emotional plea Wednesday night that may fuel change.

“Y'all passing these guns out, sending them to these kids and look what they are doing -- pulling up to the schools shooting an innocent person, shooting anybody,” said Williams.

As for Waites, she hopes people will hear Williams' plea and not let Powell die in vain.