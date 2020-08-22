Customers react after 'Welcome To Sweetie Pie's' star charged in murder-for-hire plot on his nephew

"It's so sad. It's just a tragedy. I'm praying for the entire family," said one Sweetie Pie's customer

ST. LOUIS — For years, James "Tim" Norman worked alongside his mom, Robbie Montgomery, at her Sweetie Pie's Soul Food Restaurant in St. Louis.

The original business in the grove neighborhood on Manchester closed four years ago. However, Montgomery's Upper Crust location in Grand Center is still a popular place.

"It was a great experience. After I moved here from Memphis, it's one of the first places I just had to go by. I love the food. I love Miss Robbie," said St. Charles resident, Shalonda Stribling.

Montgomery's successful restaurant was the center of a hit reality television show on the Oprah Winfrey Network for seven seasons.

"Tim" Norman was a regular star. He later moved to Jackson, Mississippi and launched his own Sweetie Pie's.

But now, he's at the center of a much different story.

"To just hear that, it's sad. It's just a tragedy," said Shalonda Stribling, who picked up a to-go order from the restaurant on Friday.

Stribling and other longtime Sweetie Pie's fans are reeling.

They're stunned to hear James "Tim" Norman is charged in a murder-for-hire plot that left his 21-year-old nephew, Andre Montgomery, Jr., shot and killed in North St. Louis four years ago.

"It's a tragic situation for everyone involved," Stribling said.

"This is crazy like I wouldn't have never thought of that in a million years. My heart goes out to Miss Robbie," said Kelley Smith, another customer.

Federal authorities say in 2014 Norman fraudulently obtained a $450,000 life insurance policy on his 21-year-old nephew, on which Norman was the sole beneficiary.

Investigators said two years later Norman conspired with Terica Ellis, an exotic dancer from Memphis, Tennessee to use a cellphone to commit the murder-for-hire scheme.

Norman and Ellis are both charged with conspiracy to use interstate commerce facilities in the commission of murder-for-hire resulting in the death of Norman's nephew on the night of March 14, 2016.

On Thursday, a grand jury indicted Norman and insurance agent, 42-year-old Waiel Yaghnam each with one county of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud. Yaghnam is a former record producer for St. Louis native rapper, "Nelly."

"I think we should let the investigation take place before we form an opinion," said Sweetie Pie's' customer April Williams.

"I am praying for the entire family," added Shalonda Stribling.

Right now, Norman remains in a Mississippi jail. No word yet on when he will be extradited to St. Louis.