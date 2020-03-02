CANTON, Ga. — A cyclist was struck and killed on Highway 5 near Commerce Lane on Saturday, according to the Cherokee Sheriff's Office.

Authorities said it happened around 5:30 a.m., prior to daylight, in Ball Ground.

The person behind the wheels of a Jeep Renegade was going southbound and hit a man, who was also traveling southbound.

The unidentified man was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said. The person driving the Jeep has not been identified, but police said no charges have been filed at this time.

The Cherokee Sheriff’s Office Traffic Enforcement Unit is still investigating the incident.

