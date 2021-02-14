Gwinnett Police investigate after woman killed in Dacula

This is a developing story.

DACULA, Ga. — Gwinnett County Police are on the scene of a homicide in Dacula that left one person dead on Sunday afternoon.

Gwinnett Police Sgt. Michele Pihera said that the incident happened on Mountain Ash Court and that the victim is a woman in her early 20s. Maps show the location as a residential area off of Luke Edwards and Brooks roads.

Details on the exact cause of death and how the incident unfolded are still under investigation. The suspect in the shooting has not been publicly identified.