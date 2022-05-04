Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones involved in car crash, multiple sources say

Jones reportedly suffered minor injuries, sources told WFAA.

DALLAS — Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was involved in a car crash Wednesday night, multiple sources told WFAA.

Dallas police and Dallas Fire-Rescue sources told WFAA just before 8:10 p.m., emergency crews were called to the accident in the area of Wolf and Harry Hines Boulevard in Dallas.

Jones reportedly suffered minor injuries and was transported to Parkland hospital.

On Thursday, the Associated Press reported Jones was “home and fine,” according to Stephen Jones, the owner's son and an executive vice president for the Cowboys.