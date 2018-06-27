PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. -- A construction worker has died after being run over by an 18-wheeler, authorities said.

The incident happened on Double Branches Lane in the Seven Hills subdivision just after 1 p.m. According to Paulding County authorities, the man was working on the back end of an open 18-wheeler.

Lt. Steve Mapes of the Paulding County Fire Department said the man was unloading sod from the back of the truck. The vehicle started rolling when authorities said he either fell or jumped off the back of it.

Mapes said it is possible that the brakes malfunctioned and caused the truck to roll.

