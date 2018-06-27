PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. -- A worker has died after being run over by an 18-wheeler, authorities said.

According to Georgia State Patrol, 52-year-old Daniel Deiter of Cornelia died.

The incident happened on Tea Rose Lane at Double Branches Lane in the Seven Hills subdivision just after 1 p.m. According to Paulding County authorities, the man was working on the back end of an open 18-wheeler.

Witnesses told authorities Deiter was working on top of the trailer of his unoccupied truck. A backhoe was loading mulch into the trailer while while Deiter was on the trailer spreading the load.

The vehicle started rolling backwards and he fell; he was struck by the trailer.

Lt. Steve Mapes of the Paulding County Fire Department said it is possible that the brakes malfunctioned and caused the truck to roll.

The investigation is ongoing.

Sign up for The Speed Feed newsletter below to get the latest headlines in your inbox each weekday! (App users click here)

Email*

Subscribe

© 2018 WXIA