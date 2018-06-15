DALLAS, Ga. -- The 18-year-old who shot his friend in the face at Sara Babb Park is now facing charges.

Dallas Police Department Assistant Chief Bill Gorman said Josh Chestney is charged with reckless conduct, making a false 911 report, and pointing a pistol at another person.

The 16-year-old was injured and seems to be improving.

The shooting happened Tuesday in the parking lot behind the pool as the teens were getting ready to go swimming.

Police said earlier this week they believe the shooting was accidental. The teens were in the car taking videos when the gun went off.

The Paulding County Sheriff's Department said several law enforcement officers were initially sent to the scene because they thought there might have been an active shooter in the area. However, they realized it wasn't when they arrived at the park.

