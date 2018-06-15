DALLAS, Ga. -- A 27-year-old man will face prison time after accepting a plea deal for child molestation in Paulding County.

On June 8, Nicholas Brian Odell agreed to a non-negotiated plea just before his trial. Odell was originally charged with aggravated child molestation of a 12-year-old when he was 22. However, after making a plea agreement with prosecutors, the charges were reduced to three counts of child molestation - not aggravated.

Paulding County Superior Court Judge Dean Bucci sentenced Odell to 30 years with 15 of that being spent in a Georgia prison. Upon release, he will have to register as a sex offender.

Odell was first arrested in 2015 for a crime that happened two years earlier.

