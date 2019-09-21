PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. — At least one man was very seriously injured in a serious wreck early Saturday morning in northern Paulding County, according to county fire authorities.



At about 6 a.m., according to Steve Mapes with the Paulding County Fire Department, a passenger vehicle ran off of Georgia Highway 61 in northern Paulding County.



After it ran off the roadway, Mapes said, it rolled down an embankment, trapping the driver, described as a man in his 20s, inside.



Mapes said that after the victim was extricated from the wreckage of the vehicle by rescue crews, he was flown by helicopter to Grady Memorial Hospital in downtown Atlanta for treatment.



His present condition is not presently known.



According to Mapes, the complicated rescue operation took nearly an hour to execute. Multiple fire engines and a heavy squad from Paulding County, plus assistance from a fire engine crew from nearby Bartow County was required to pull it off.

