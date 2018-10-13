ATLANTA -- Deputies confirm one person is dead after a plane crash in Paulding County.

Paulding County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Ashley Henson said the airplane was a single engine aircraft and that the crash itself happened near the Bartow County line.

According to Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) spokesperson Jim Peters, the crash happened around 6 p.m. and about one mile south of Cartersville. The aircraft, a Piper PA-28A had taken off from Gainesville Regional Airport in Florida. It was heading for Tom B. David Field in Calhoun, Georgia when it crashed.

Authorities haven't released any other details on the crash or the victim in the aircraft as the investigations by the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are still ongoing.

