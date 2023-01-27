Woman arrested after allegedly assaulting children at Paulding County home daycare, officials say

Investigators said the assaults happened at Reach For The Sky Academy, LLC located on Mill Creek Lane in Hiram, with victims ranging eight months to 3 years old.

PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies with the Paulding County Sheriff's Office arrested a 63-year-old woman they said she assaulted five children at her home daycare in Hiram.

Investigators believe the assaults happened at Reach For The Sky Academy, LLC located on Mill Creek Lane in Hiram. Authorities said Goldia Lipsky, 63, allegedly assaulted the children.

Officials said the children all were aged in between eight months and 3 years old.

Authorities have not said how the woman assaulted the children or if they were seriously injured.

Paulding detectives began looking into the incident after they said they received an anonymous tip. Officials said investigators then received video evidence of the incident in which they said "clearly shows the assaults taking place Jan. 12."

Investigators were able to identify Lipsky as the suspect where they took her into custody. The 63-year-old faces charges of aggravated assault which is a felony, two felony counts of cruelty to children in the first degree and five misdemeanor counts of cruelty to children in the third degree.

Lipsky is currently at the Paulding County Jail on no bond.