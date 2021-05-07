One injured in shooting near Paulding County fast-food restaurant

The victim was shot in the arm. Police believe there are two suspects.

PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. — Paulding County deputies are investigating after a shooting at a fast-food restaurant and convenience store that left one person injured.

Paulding County Sgt. Ashley Henson said that the shooting happened around 3:30 p.m. on Thursday afternoon near the corner of GA-61 and Scoggins Road.

Police arrived at the location, a McDonald's restaurant and Chevron gas station combination, to find a man shot in the arm. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Based on what they've been able to gather, Sgt. Henson said investigators believe the victim was involved in some sort of dispute with two suspects - one male and one female - at the location. It was during this dispute that one of the suspects shot the victim.