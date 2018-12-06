DALLAS, Ga. -- An 18-year-old accidentally shot their best friend in the face in Dallas, Georgia Tuesday afternoon.

The Paulding County Sheriff's Office told 11Alive the shooting happened at Sara Babb Park in the parking lot behind the pool.

Dallas Police said the teens were headed to go swimming. They were taking videos in the car and the gun went off striking the 16-year-old in the face.

The teen was conscious and talking when he was taken to the hospital to have surgery.

"We think it was an accidental shooting," Dallas police said. "Apparently, they are two very good friends, teenagers, and probably inexperienced with guns."

The sheriff's department said several law enforcement officers were initially sent to the scene because they thought there might have been an active shooter in the area. However, they realized it wasn't when they arrived at the park.

Authorities are investigating to find out where the gun came from and who it belongs to.

Within the first two weeks of summer, this makes at least 11 teens shot so far with five of those teens killed.

