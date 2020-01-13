PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. — His was a familiar face across Paulding County for more than 15 years - and a name known among Georgia law enforcement even longer.

On Sunday, the Paulding County Sheriff's Office announced the death of former sheriff Bruce Harris. Harris, who served as the county's sheriff from Jan. 1993 until the end of 2008, died surrounded by loved-ones at Kennestone Hospital according to a post by the sheriff's office.

Before serving for many years as the sheriff, the department said he also served with the Georgia State Patrol as a trooper for 18 years.

"Sheriff Harris was an innovator in the field of law enforcement and helped bring the Paulding County Sheriff's Office into the 21st century with a number of technological and procedural advances," the statement read.

The sheriff's office concluded with describing Harris as "a true Paulding Countian" who loved every aspect of it.

"He will be sorely missed by many," the statement said.

Funeral arrangements were not readily available at the time of the announcement.

