PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. — The Paulding County Sheriff's Office has blocked traffic on Gulledge Road at Westin Way due to the crash involving a tanker truck and a related hazardous material spill.

According to authorities, about 500 gallons of a liquid fertilizer called Specticle-Flo, which is manufactured by Bayer, spilled in the wreck. In addition, about 50 gallons of diesel fuel were spilled when the truck crashed.

The sheriff's office said the roadway will remain closed for several hours so that the roadway and surrounding area may be cleaned up.

They said the driver was taken to a hospital in Cartersville for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

No other injuries were reported.

