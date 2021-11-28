Train derails in downtown Hiram

The train derailed late Saturday night.

HIRAM, Ga. — A derailed train is blocking roads in downtown Hiram. It derailed late Saturday night at around 10:30 p.m., according to Norfolk Southern.

The train is derailed between Highway 92 and Church Street, closing the local roads in downtown. Traffic is detoured. The Paulding County Sheriff’s Office sent a notice to residents asking them to avoid parts of downtown Hiram.

Hiram Fire Department said two people were inside one of the three locomotives and one needed to be extricated because of a knee injury. Norfolk Southern said the conductor and engineer were both were taken to the hospital and have been released.

Seven of the train's 88 cars derailed but Norfolk Southern said they remained upright. While the cards didn't have any hazardous material, some of the 4,000 gallons of diesel fuel spilled from the overturned locomotive. The company said in a statement they do not expect any environmental impact and said there was no threat to the community.

Paulding County Officials said the train was previously carrying ethanol but those cars were empty.

The National Transportation and Safety Board or, NTSB, is investigating the derailment, and Norfolk Southern is on the scene working to get the train upright and the track opened.

The company sent this statement: