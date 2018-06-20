PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. -- A woman who found a toddler wandering around alone on the roads of Dallas, Georgia had to call 911 twice and eventually asked for an ambulance just to get assistance.

According to 911 calls released by Paulding County E 9-1-1, the woman who found the toddler is an EMT with Integrity EMS.

The woman notified dispatch about finding the toddler walking around on Scoggins and Hart Road,

"I have found a, looks like a 2-year-old just wandering around on the street," said the caller. "He was actually on Scoggins so I snatched him up as quick as I could and got him out of the middle of the road."

During the call, you can hear the woman asking the child where his parents are and if he can tell her his name.

The woman told the dispatcher that she needed to let her work know that she'd be late coming into work and would continue to wait for an officer to be sent to her location, and the call ends.

However, a second 911 call revealed that an officer hadn't shown up to retrieve the child for nearly 20 minutes.

In the second call, the woman notified the dispatcher that she had already told them about her situation and that she had been waiting for an officer to arrive.

"I called earlier about an infant that I found in Scoggins and PD has not shown up yet. Can I get an ETA on the officer that's coming," the woman asked dispatch.

The dispatcher then told the woman that they could not provide her with an estimated-time-of-arrival but that an officer was aware of her situation.

"It's been like twenty minutes," the woman can be heard saying. In the background, a child can be heard speaking in gibberish and cooing.

"Uhm, I'm not a kid person. So, I need somebody to get, like, if I told you that I was having chest pains, can you just send a f****** ambulance out here," the caller asked. "Yeah, send an ambulance because it's going to be quicker than getting a cop out here apparently because I've been waiting for like twenty minutes."

The dispatcher agrees to the caller's request.

According to a post published to Paulding County's E 9-1-1 Facebook, the child was reunited with his family and the parents will not be charged.

