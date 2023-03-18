Woman accused of impersonating GBI officer in Acworth arrested, records show

She's since bonded out of jail, accused of impersonating a public officer.

Example video title will go here for this video

DALLAS, Ga. — A woman was booked into jail after an Acworth couple says she faked being a Georgia Bureau of Investigation officer.

Cobb County jail records show the woman was booked Thursday on impersonating a public officer charge, a felony. She was arrested in Dallas, Georgia and eventually bonded out.

Authorities obtained a warrant for her arrest after being involved in several incidents, records show.

Most notably, she garnered attention in Acworth after appearing on a couple's doorbell camera at night demanding she speak to the Cowarts family, saying she was GBI. The family that lives in the Falcon Shores Court home are the Lavinges.

"She didn't look like a GBI agent," Chad Lavinge, a resident of the home said. "This lady was not put together. There was no identification being shown."

She eventually walked off.

Warrants showed that authorities were able to identify her from previous incidents in Dallas, Georgia. The warrant said she allegedly "made threats to go hunting for trophies for her wall and then made declarations against the Cobb County Police, Kennesaw Police and Cobb County Jail." These allegations were reported to the Dallas Police Department.