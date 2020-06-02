DALTON, Ga. — Four workers were injured on Wednesday - three to the point of being hospitalized - after a flash fire at an industrial plant in north Georgia, Wednesday.

According to Dalton city spokesperson Bruce Frazier, firefighters were called to an industrial plant at 310 Brookhollow Industrial Boulevard around 5 p.m. They arrived to find the fire contained by a sprinkler system inside the facility, but not before burning four workers.

One of the patents was treated and released but others were taken to area and regional hospitals. One was taken to Erlanger in Chattanooga for treatment while two were taken to Hamilton Medical Center in Dalton, according to Frazier.

Based on their preliminary investigation, firefighters believe the fire was accidental and happened when a contractor was working on a catwalk at the facility.

"While working on the catwalk, flammable material at the scene was accidentally ignited," a city statement said. "Firefighters believe the fire was a flash ignition of the flammable material."

While the sprinkler system is believed to have suppressed the fire, crews remained at the scene to monitor the situation for an extended period.

Officials haven't released the names or the conditions of the hospitalized workers or what the chemical suspected of causing the fire was.

MORE HEADLINES

Sophie's Nightmare: How a Georgia mother allowed her boyfriend to impregnate her 10-year-old

He ate a cupcake, so they used a bat to beat him to death, police say

Man tortured by gang members, skull 'depressed' in one the most brutal murders in Atlanta