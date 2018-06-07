DALTON, Ga. — Fire officials confirm a Georgia man was struck by lightning while fishing on the Fourth of July.

According to the Dalton Fire Department, Egan Stanley was fishing with his kids at the Dalton Golf and Country Club July 4 when he was struck. Dalton Fire Chief Todd Pangle told 11Alive the country club has a fishing rodeo for kids there every year.

Fire crews arrived around 6:40 p.m. where they found Stanley lying on the ground unconscious. First responders initially took him to the Hamilton Medical Center, but later flew him to Grady Hospital in Atlanta.

Pangle called it a "freak incident."

11Alive spoke to Stanley's wife over the phone, who declined an interview but said the only thing she wants to do is be there for her husband right now.

There was no further indication on his condition.

