CLARKSTON, Ga. -- Police needs the public's help with locating a man who allegedly attacked and sexually assaulted a woman in her own home. He's been on the run for over a month.

On Friday, May 11, Corey Griffin, identified as the suspect, knocked on his future victim's home located on Market Street.

Griffin told the victim and another female resident that he was looking to do some yard work, but both ladies declined his offer.

Griffin left the home without incident.

Both residents then left for the day.

Later that evening, the victim returned home, alone, and when she entered she was immediately attacked by Griffin, according to a press release from Clarkston Police.

Griffin "brutally attacked the victim with a blunt instrument and sexually assaulted her." The victim's roommate arrived home while the attack will still happening and during an altercation, both women managed to escape the home.

Griffin was also able to escape and fled on foot.

As DeKalb County Police and K-9 units worked to assist with searching for the suspect, they were unsuccessful with finding him.

According to police, there were multiple other violent crimes in the surrounding Stone Mountain area in the following weeks and are looking verifying to see if Griffin was possibly involved.

With help from the GBI's Division of Forensic Services, Griffin was positively identified as the suspect through DNA evidence.

Investigators are asking that if anyone has information on Griffin's whereabouts, they are asked to call 911 immediately.

"Do not approach Corey C. Griffin as he should be considered armed and/or dangerous."

