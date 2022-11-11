Sheriff's office mourning the loss of Haralson County detention officer

The sheriff's office is calling his death a tragic accident.

HARALSON COUNTY, Ga. — The Haralson County Sheriff's office is mourning the loss of one of its detention officers on Friday.

Daniel Salazar died in what the sheriff's office is calling a tragic accident on Tuesday.

At this point they believe a weapon accidentally went off, killing Salazar. However, they specified that the investigation is still ongoing.

"Detention Officer Daniel Salazar was one of our road crew officers who took inmates out to do work," the sheriff's office tweeted. "We ask that you keep his family and his work family in your thoughts and prayers at this time."

The Haralson County sheriff added that a memorial service will be held for Salazar on Nov. 14 at 2:30 p.m.

