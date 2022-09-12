Braves star, professional soccer player get married at Lake Oconee

The two shared exclusive photos with People Magazine on their Instagram pages.

ATLANTA — An Atlanta Braves hometown star and U.S. Women's National Team professional soccer player said their "I dos" this weekend.

Dansby Swanson, who grew up in Kennesaw, married his fiancée Mallory Pugh, who plays for the Chicago Red Stars of the National Women's Soccer League.

They were married at the Ritz Carlton Reynolds Lake Oconee in Greensboro, Georgia, on Saturday, according to People Magazine. The two shared exclusive photos from People on their Instagram pages.

They were engaged last year.

The photos show Mallory wearing an elegant off-the-shoulder mermaid dress, while Dansby sported a traditional black and white tuxedo.