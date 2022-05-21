BBB issues warning on Georgia-based influencer chef

DariusCooks LLC has an "F" rating with the BBB.

ATLANTA — The Better Business Bureau is warning consumers about DariusCooks LLC, a Georgia-based company that sells cookbooks, apparel and accessories.

BBB said it received more than 70 complaints about the company, owned by chef Darius Williams. Complaints filed with the agency said the company has failed to deliver products ordered by their customers, did not provide requested refunds and has provided poor customer service.

DariusCooks has an "F" rating with the BBB, the lowest on BBB's rating scale in connection with recent unanswered complaints.

Consumers have also reported to BBB issues with "Dining with DariusCooks," events that are promoted on the business' website as a premiere seven-course dining experience.

A Lawrenceville woman told BBB that she purchased tickets for a “Dining with Darius” event on April 17, 2021, but immediately needed to receive a refund for her tickets. When she couldn’t find the confirmation for her order, she was told she could not be refunded, according to the agency.

“I have sent him my credit card statement showing the transaction,” she told BBB in a news release. “He says he cannot use that. I have searched on his site, and there is no way for me to locate my previous transactions.”

DariusCooks LLC is registered with the United States Corporation Agents, Inc., according to the Georgia Secretary of State's website. Records reveal the business was served a notice of dissolution in June 2019, with its registration formally dissolved in August of the same year.

The BBB warns while the business is not actively registered with the Georgia Secretary of State, its website is functional and seems to still be operational. Williams, the owner, is also active on social media promoting DariusCooks products and events, the BBB said.

"Attempts to reach DariusCooks, LLC and its owner Darius Williams for comment failed. The business did not respond to BBB’s correspondence seeking the company’s voluntary cooperation in responding to the unanswered complaints and eliminating the patterns of complaint," the BBB said.