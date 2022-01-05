Here are the dates for this year's annual Atlanta Dogwood Festival

Organizers just announced this year's dates.

ATLANTA — Organizers with the Atlanta Dogwood Festival are gearing up to hold the 86th annual event this spring.

The city's longest-running festival is returning to Piedmont Park in the heart of the city on Friday, April 8 through Sunday, April 10, the board of directors announced in a statement on Wednesday.

For those who aren't familiar with the Atlanta springtime tradition, the Dogwood Festival is an outdoor fine arts festival that features live music, entertainment and children’s activities. It was started in 1936 to celebrate the Dogwood trees blooming.

This year, there will be an artists market, live entertainment, a beer garden, a kid's village and more.

In the festival's honor, there will also be a Mimosa 5K race throughout Midtown's historic neighborhoods.

For more information on the festival, visit its website here.