Live: Daunte Wright remembered at Minneapolis funeral Thursday

MINNEAPOLIS — The funeral for Daunte Wright, a 20-year-old Black man killed by a white Brooklyn Center police officer, has been set for Thursday in Minneapolis.

Rev. Al Sharpton will deliver the eulogy for Wright, who was shot and killed by former officer Kim Potter during a traffic stop on April 11. The shooting happened during the last days of the trial for Derek Chauvin, who was convicted of murder Tuesday in the 2020 death of George Floyd.

Ben Crump, the attorney who represents both the Floyd and the Wright families, will give remarks at the funeral. Wright's family members will also speak.

The service will begin at noon at Shiloh Temple International Ministries, at 1201 West Broadway Avenue in Minneapolis. Attendance will be limited, but Wednesday the family invited the community to a public viewing to pay their respects to Wright.

Several local and national leaders attended the funeral including Gov. Tim Walz, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, Sen. Tina Smith, Rep. Ilhan Omar and Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison. The family of George Floyd was also present.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz also invited residents to join him in a two-minute moment of silence to honor Wright’s life, starting at noon Thursday.

“Nothing can bring Daunte back to his loved ones,” Walz said in a statement on Twitter. "But we will continue working to enact meaningful, lasting police accountability and reform.”

Wright was a father, brother, son and grandson. His older brother described him at a vigil soon after his death, "Everybody who knows Daunte knows what type of kid he is. He would give you the shirt off his back."

Kim Potter and the Brooklyn Center police chief both resigned after the shooting. Potter is charged with second-degree manslaughter in Wright's death. If convicted her presumptive sentence would be four years according to Minnesota sentencing guidelines, although the statutory maximum is 10.

Katie Wright, Daunte's mother, has spoken publicly several times since his death. She said she wants a more serious charge for Potter, but does not believe she will ever see justice.

“Second-degree manslaughter is not OK,” she said. “I’m not OK with that. That’s not right. She murdered my son.”

Wright's death prompted several days in a row of protests outside the Brooklyn Center Police Department headquarters.

Rev. Al Sharpton also delivered the eulogy at George Floyd's Minneapolis memorial service nearly a year ago. "You changed the world, George," Sharpton said during that address.