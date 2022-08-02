Family honors life of 12-year-old David Mack, say killers must come forward

The 12-year-old was found dead by a golf course one year ago.

ATLANTA — Loved ones are gathering Wednesday afternoon to mark one year since David Mack was found dead by John A. White Park in southwest Atlanta.

The 12-year-old disappeared on Feb. 9 of last year, saying he was going to visit a friend. The following day, detectives found Mack's body face-down along the concrete slope of Utoy Creek, behind the large backyards of homes on Shirley Street in the Cascade Road neighborhood.

The Fulton County Medical Examiner later confirmed that someone had beaten Mack, and shot him six times.

Mack's family plans to honor the young boy's life at the tennis court nearby and call on the public to help find out who hurt the child.

“We’re not even close to finding anyone,” the child's grandmother, Glenda Mack, said on Monday. “Who knows? Maybe I’ll never get an answer."

Atlanta Police Homicide Detective Scott Demeester said he believes someone out there can help provide information to piece together what happened to the 12-year-old.

Crime Stoppers Atlanta is offering a $10,000 reward in the case, to help police catch Mack’s killer.