Reward in Atlanta case of 12-year-old killed now at $10K

ATLANTA — In a wooded area behind a home, 12-year-old David Mack was found dead last Wednesday.

Atlanta Police said the young boy was shot and killed, after he had been reported missing by his family the night before.

As police still works to find the person responsible for the shooting, the Crime Stoppers reward in this case has been raised to $10,000.

The Atlanta Police Department said they responded to Shirley Street in the Cascade Road neighborhood around 1:48 p.m. on Wednesday. The family had been out canvasing the area looking for Mack and found the boy dead in the woods near their home, police said. There is a trail near the creek, according to police.

APD said Mack was reported missing Tuesday night when he didn't return home. Family members told police he was last seen around 3 p.m. that day, when he told his grandmother he was going to visit some friends.

Tragically, he never made it to his friend’s home. He FaceTimed his friend and said that he was going somewhere else in the neighborhood. The friend asked if he could join.

“He said all he saw was David’s face, but he heard somebody say, 'no, say no,'” Glenda Mack said, the 12-year-old's grandmother.

APD is looking for leads in this case. Anyone with information can submit tips anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or online on their website.