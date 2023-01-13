Dawson County man charged with child sex abuse in West Virginia: GBI

James Ricky Wiggins, 55, was arrested Tuesday in his Dawson County home for crimes believed to have been committed in West Virginia, according to the GBI.

James Ricky Wiggins, 55, was arrested Tuesday in his Dawson County home for crimes believed to have been committed in West Virginia, according to a news release from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

Georgia agents were asked to arrest Wiggins by police in West Virginia. West Virginia police believed Wiggins was trying to send sexually explicit content to children.

West Virginia police issued a warrant for his arrest and Wiggins was later charged with two counts of sexual exploitation of children.