'It’s the woman’s right and not the government' | Day 2 of protests continue outside Georgia Capitol

Protestors say they don't believe the Supreme Court's decision is the end.

ATLANTA — Hundreds returned to the streets of downtown Atlanta Saturday as day two of protests continued across the country. Protestors of all ages and backgrounds all asking for one thing: abortion to be made legal.

“I fundamentally believe that it’s the woman’s right and not the government to make decisions about her body," said one protestor.

Another attendee echoed those sentiments with fervor.

"I'm a young woman and I believe that I have rights and they shouldn’t be taken away from me," they said.

Marchers said they were frustrated, outraged -- but had hope for resolve as they marched around Georgia's Capitol. They repeatedly said that they didn't believe the Supreme Court's decision was the end of this debate.

“We’re going to do it in a civil manner – but our voices will be heard," said another protestor on hand.

Some who gathered told 11 Alive that they had never protested before, but the issue was too important to people they loved to stay quiet.

"My grandma – she protested in DC for Roe v. Wade when that all happened and I figured it’s my time now," said one marcher.

The group said they're asking for leaders to listen, for the public to vote, and for everyone to do their part to create change.

Members of the Proud Boys, a radical organization, were also at the Capitol Saturday standing across from protestors. They told 11 Alive that they didn't have a stance on either side of the issue, but that they were only in attendance to ensure everyone stayed safe.