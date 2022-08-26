In-home day care owner arrested for injuring multiple kids in Griffin, police say

A 61-year-old woman was taken into custody.

GRIFFIN, Ga. — An in-home day care owner in Spalding County was arrested Thursday after the Griffin Police Department said she injured multiple kids under her watch.

Connie B. Pound, 61, was taken into custody by police following reports of abuse to children attending her state-certified, in-home day care in the city of Griffin. Pound, was taken to the Spalding County Jail, and police said no other suspects are being investigated at the time.

The report says that the appropriate state agencies have been notified and are conducting a full investigation.

Due to the ages of the victims involved, authorities said that limited information would be available to the public until the conclusion of the case.