Yes, you'll still need to 'fall back' in Georgia this year

The bill Gov. Kemp signed earlier this year to eliminate the time change has not yet been approved by Congress, so you'll still need to change your clocks.

MACON, Ga. — We're now heading toward the prime time of fall where the weather starts to cool down and the leaves start to change. You may also notice that the days are getting shorter.

Viewer Donna Carroll wrote in and asked if we still need to change our clocks.

The debate over whether to nix daylight saving time across the United States has gone on for years.

Back in April, Gov. Brian Kemp signed a bill saying the state of Georgia would observe standard time throughout the entire year.

There was one catch though -- the bill has to be approved by Congress. So far, that hasn't happened.

Through the month of October, everyone in the U.S. will lose at least 40 minutes of daylight. In Central Georgia, we will lose about 50 minutes of sun by the time Halloween rolls around.

All this loss of sunlight and heat is thanks to the Earth's tilt and the angle of the Sun. Because the Northern Hemisphere is tilted away from the Sun in the fall and winter months, we miss out on some available sunlight.

This is all to say that the days are getting shorter, but we will still need to change our clocks back in November.

In 2021, daylight saving time ends on Nov. 7. Enjoy the extra hour of sleep!

If you have any weather questions, you can email them to news@13wmaz.com and we'll try to answer them for you.