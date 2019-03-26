Those planning trips to the Georgia Department of Driver Services Tuesday might need to change their plans.

The DDS said Tuesday morning that most of their services are down. In a tweet and a banner on their website, the department said they are unable to serve customers.

“We apologize for the inconvenience, please check back later. Thank you.” the message on their website read.



There was no information posted on when services would be restored.

In April 2018, the agency had an outage after the state lost the ability to access the National Driver Registry database. At the time, no one in the state was able to get a driver's license.