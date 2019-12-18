There's a shakeup at the Georgia Department of Driver Services following a federal lawsuit which accused the DDS of violating the Civil Rights Act by engaging in "race-based stereotyping and implicit bias against Puerto Ricans."

The deputy director of the DDS Office of Investigative Services was terminated and the director of DDS OIS resigned and was demoted to a non-law enforcement role, officials said.

In addition to that, DDS said in a statement that the “Puerto Rican interview guide” should never be used by DDS staff under any circumstances. The guide is mentioned in the lawsuit claiming that it was used to question Puerto Rican driver license applicants.

According to the lawsuit, some of the questions that were included in an oral exam were "what a meat filled with plantain fritter is” and where a specific beach is located; "the name of the frog (that is) native only to PR." These are questions that, according to the lawsuit, other out-of-state license holders didn’t have to answer.

The lawsuit also alleged DDS kept a Puerto Rico man, Kenneth Caban Gonzalez, license and paperwork to check for fraud. 11Alive spoke to his attorney Gerry Weber over the summer.

"As far as we know, this is the only state that has this set of crazy requirements for Puerto Rican American citizens," he said.

Weber who is with the Southern Center for Human Rights told 11Alive that if Puerto Rican natives who move to Georgia can’t get a drivers license or state ID, they can't vote.

A motion was granted in federal court in Atlanta to stay the proceedings for 30 days until January 30.

