Bartow County fire kills two on Easter Sunday

Two others escaped and were receiving treatment for smoke inhalation, fire officials said.

BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities say two family members died in a fire in Bartow County on Easter Sunday.

According to a statement from Bartow County Fire and Emergency Services, crews were called to 170 Oak Leaf Drive at around 7 p.m. to reports of a fire. They arrived to find the home burning heavily and two family members outside. However, those two told first-responders that there were two still missing who were possibly inside.

The two who escaped were taken to Wellstar Cobb Hospital for treatment of possible smoke inhalation injuries. Meanwhile, Bartow County firefighters worked throughout the night to find the remaining victims - a process complicated by the fact that the structure collapsed.