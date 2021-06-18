1 dead in Cobb crash; 5-year-old, 10-month-old among those injured

Cobb County Police said Jose Alberto Lopez Salvador, of Austell, died at the hospital.

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A car crash Thursday afternoon in Cobb County left one person dead and sent several other people to the hospital, including two children.

Cobb County Police said Jose Alberto Lopez Salvador, of Austell, died at the hospital.

Police were called to Cooper Lake Road west of Carriage Lane just after 2:30 p.m. Based on their preliminary investigation, a red Nissan Sentra headed west on Cooper Lake Road crossed over the center line, entering the eastbound side. Investigators said the car struck a black Toyota Highlander head-on.

Salvador, who was driving the Nissan, was taken to the hospital where police said he died. Two children, a 5 -year-old and a 10-month-old were treated at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta - Scottish Rite Hospital with what police said weren't life-threatening injuries. A 35-year-old passenger in the car also went to the hospital.

Inside the Toyota was a 73-year-old driver who was not hurt, police said.