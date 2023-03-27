1 dead after crash involving 18-wheeler in Atlanta

This happened near the ramp to I-285 westbound.

ATLANTA — One person is dead after a crash involving a car and an 18-wheeler truck Monday morning, according to Atlanta Police.

This happened just after 4:05 a.m. on Jonesboro Road at the I-285 westbound ramp.

Officers add that the person killed was one of two occupants of the car, the other is being transported to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Meanwhile, the truck driver does not appear to be injured.