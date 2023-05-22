'Multiple lives were forever changed' | Driver responsible for deadly Cobb County crash turns self in

Marietta Police responded to the crash just around 2:45 p.m. on Cobb Parkway just south of Terrell Mill last Monday.

MARIETTA, Ga. — A man is now behind bars, charged with vehicular homicide, after he was held responsible for a deadly crash in Marietta last Monday.

"Multiple lives were forever changed," officials with Marietta Police said.

Marietta Police and emergency crews responded to the crash just around 2:45 p.m. on Cobb Parkway just south of Terrell Mill Road.

Officials said that after investigating they found that Lynn Mctire drove his car from the southbound lanes into the northbound lanes of Cobb Parkway where he struck multiple cars before killing 54-year-old Crystal Norris, who was walking on the sidewalk nearby.

Mctire and another driver involved were taken to the hospital for treatment. Norris was also taken to a nearby hospital where she later died.

Authorities said that after reviewing Department of Transportation and CobbLinc public transit video footage, they were able to determine that Mctire was at-fault for the crash.

Police then obtained an arrest warrant for Mctire. Once he learned of the warrant, he turned himself in.

Mctire is being held at the Smyrna Jail and is currently facing the following charges:

Homicide by Vehicle First Degree

Reckless Driving

DUI – Drugs

Driving on Wrong Side of Road

Failure to Maintain Lane

Driving Over Median

Driving on Suspended/Revoked License

No Seatbelt