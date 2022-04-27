37-year-old driver killed in crash trying to elude authorities near Helen, GSP says

Here are the details.

HELEN, Ga. — Georgia State Patrol is investigating a deadly crash that killed a 37-year-old man through mountain roads near Helen.

A trooper patrolling the Blood Mountain and Richard Russel Scenic Bypass area last week tried to conduct a traffic stop on two vehicles that were speeding on State Route 348 near Lone Piper Road, according to GSP.

The trooper flipped on its emergency lights and sirens and tried to catch up to the drivers. Neither vehicle stopped and a pursuit ensued, authorities said.

Law enforcement said the silver Mitsubishi Lancer and a black Dodge Challenger sped into White County. When the drivers reached State Route 75, both vehicles turned northbound and continued toward the intersection by State Route 17 where they split off -- the Dodge Challenger turning right and the Mitsubishi turning left.

GSP said the trooper continued to follow the Mitsubishi Lancer. As the vehicle turned, it crossed the centerline and crashed into a Nissan Murano head-on, GSP said. The Mitsubishi slammed through a guardrail and finally stopped at the bottom of an embankment. The Nissan came to a final rest in the roadway and was struck by a third vehicle on the passenger side door, according to GSP.

The driver of the Mitsubishi, 37-year-old Rhyan Coley Davis, died in the crash. However, the 65-year-old driver of the Nissan was rushed to a nearby hospital.