At least 1 killed in crash on Highway 74 near Milam Road, Fairburn Police say

Authorities are asking drivers to use an alternate route.

FAIRBURN, Ga. — Fairburn Police are investigating a deadly crash on Highway 74 near Milam Road Friday evening.

Police said both northbound lanes are closed going toward the interstate and one southbound lane is closed going toward Tyrone.

It's unclear how many vehicles were involved in the wreck.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.