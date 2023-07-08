Driver dies after flipping car on I-20 ramp in DeKalb: police

It happened around 10 a.m. Monday morning.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A serious car accident left the driver of one car dead Monday morning after police say he lost control while getting off I-20 in DeKalb before hitting another vehicle and getting partially ejected.

It happened around 10 a.m. when DeKalb Police responded to 1-20 at Columbia Drive in what they said was a two-vehicle wreck.

The man was getting on the off-ramp to leave the interstate and merge onto Columbia Drive when police said he lost control of the car and crashed into a second vehicle before his car flipped over, according to police.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. There were three people in the second car that was hit, but police said they were all taken to a local hospital where they are being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.