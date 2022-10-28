Driver killed in fiery crash after veering off interstate ramp, hitting tree: APD

A driver was involved in a single-vehicle crash traveling on I-20 west, when they lost control taking the ramp on to I-75/85 north early Friday morning, APD said.

ATLANTA — One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash on I-20 west at I-75/85 north early Friday morning, according to Atlanta Police.

APD said the crash happened around 4:07 a.m. The police department's investigation found the driver was traveling westbound on I-20 when they lost control taking the ramp onto I-75/85 north.

"The vehicle veered off the roadway and collided with a tree in the wood line. After the collision, the vehicle became engulfed in flames," APD said.

Atlanta Police said Atlanta FIres also responded to the crash to put out the flames. At this time, investigators believe only one person was involved in the crash.

