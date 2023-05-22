40-year-old woman killed after being hit by car on I-75 in Cobb County

Officers said the crash happened Sunday just around on 4:42 a.m. on I-75 northbound near Windy Hill Road.

MARIETTA, Ga. — Cobb County Police are investigating a deadly crash that left a 40-year-old woman dead.

Officers said the crash happened Sunday just around on 4:42 a.m. on I-75 northbound near Windy Hill Road.

When police responded to the crash, they found the woman, later identified as Rebecca Poole, had died at the scene.

After investigating, officials found that the driver of a Toyota Corolla was driving on the northbound lanes while Poole was walking westbound from the eastern shoulder.

Police said that's when the driver hit Poole. The driver was not injured in the crash.

Poole's next of kin has been contacted about her death.

Authorities are still investigating the crash. They are advising anyone with information to call the department at 770-499-3987.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.