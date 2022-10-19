Police search for driver of SUV after deadly crash on I-85 south near Beaver Ruin Road in Gwinnett County

Authorities said 40-year-old Earl Griffith was ejected from his Honda Accord following a "possible collision or near collision with an SUV."

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett Police are searching for the driver of a silver or white SUV after a deadly crash on I-85 south near Beaver Ruin Road. The crash happened Tuesday afternoon and shut down the interstate for several hours as authorities conducted their investigation.

The Gwinnett Police Accident Investigation Unit is working to identify a driver who may have been involved.

Authorities said 40-year-old Earl Griffith was ejected from his Honda Accord following a "possible collision or near collision with an SUV." As the situation unfolded, Griffith’s car hit the median wall, which caused his car to roll over.

"After the impact, the silver or white SUV continued to travel southbound on Interstate 85 and fled the scene," Gwinnett Police said in a release.

Griffith died as a result of the crash. Gwinnett Police said his family has been notified in Gary, Indiana.

"The cause of the accident is still under investigation, but there is no indication of road rage at this time," Gwinnett Police said.